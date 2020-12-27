Kyrie Irving is having a phenomenal start to the NBA season as he, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets are 2-0 and are looking to be the best team in the entire league. It's also a big year for Kyrie when it comes to his sneaker deal with Nike as the Nike Kyrie 7 was recently released to the masses. The Beaverton brand has numerous plans for upcoming colorways and with 2021 on the horizon, sneakerheads can expect some dope releases soon.

The latest Nike Kyrie 7 just so happens to be a "Rayguns" colorway which is a reference many Nike fans will understand. The shoe is made famous by the alien raygun symbol on the back heel and this Nike Kyrie 7 makes full use of the aesthetic. The upper is mostly comprised of black and red material all while the Nike swoosh outline and back heel are orange. Fans of the "Raygun" aesthetic will certainly like these, and even if you've never heard of it, the colorway itself is pretty flashy.

If you're looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, January 15th for $130 USD. They will be available on the Nike SNKRS App so be prepared to take some Ls, in a typical SNKRS app fashion.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike