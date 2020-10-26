Over the past few months, there have been plenty of teasers in regards to the upcoming Nike Kyrie 7. Kyrie's sneaker line has been consistently one of the most popular when it comes to performance basketball shoes and it is very easy to see why. The Brooklyn Nets superstar continues to drop shoes with unique aesthetics that also have plenty of great performance merits.

Now, Nike has officially unveiled the Nike Kyrie 7 for all to see. To start off, there will be five colorways of the shoe dubbed "Icons of Sport," "Expressions," "Soundwave," "Special FX," and "BK Black." As for the actual sneaker, it will feature a lightweight mesh on the upper, all while TPU replaces the foot strap near the bottom of the tongue. This will all help give the user more flexibility and comfort while going up and down the court.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair of one of these colorways, you will be able to do so as of November 11th at the earliest. The "Icons of Sport," "Expressions," "Soundwave," and "Special FX" offerings will be coming out on that date, while the "BK Black" model will debut on November 23rd.

Let us know what you think of this brand new sneaker, in the comments below.

Image via Nike (Special FX)

Image via Nike (Icons Of Sport)

Image via Nike (Soundwave)

Image via Nike (Expressions)

Image via Nike (BK Black)