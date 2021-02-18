This year's NBA All-Star game has been covered in controversy due to the fact that various players don't want to put themselves at further risk for COVID-19. The league has barely allowed the fans to attend games, which means having an All-Star Game makes virtually no sense, especially since the All-Star game is mostly fan-driven. Regardless, the All-Star Game is going down on March 7th and to celebrate, some players are coming out with new signature shoes.

Kevin Durant's All-Star sneaker was shown off earlier today, and now, we have a look at Kyrie Irving's. The Nike Kyrie 7 is getting a unique "All-Star" offering that is covered in vibrant colors. For instance, the upper is completely covered in orange material, with some black hiding underneath. From there, turquoise and pink are placed on the midsole, with the former tone also making an appearance on the tongue.

Overall, it's yet another dope All-Star colorway and if you want to cop a pair, you will be able to do so in just a couple of weeks from now, for $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this offering, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

