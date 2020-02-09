Kyrie Irving has been struggling with his fair share of injury problems this season but that hasn't stopped Nike from dropping new colorways of his latest signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 6. So far, there have been some pretty dope models and fans have been clamoring for some new offerings. One of the latest colorways to be revealed is this interesting "Vast Grey" model which comes with some animal prints to add some flavor.

As the name would suggest, the upper features a grey upper while a Black Nike swoosh dresses the side panel. From there, each toe box strap is blue and pink but there is a twist. The left shoe features leopard-print while the right shoe is tiger-inspired. The back heel of the sneaker is pink which lends a nice contrast when compared to the grey, more neutral upper. Lastly, the midsole is white and the outsole contains vibrant shades of blue and pink.

If you're hoping to cop these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, February 28th for $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this latest Nike Kyrie 6, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

