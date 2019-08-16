Kyrie Irving's sixth signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 6, has popped up numerous times on social media over the last few weeks, including on the feet of the man himself during a recent workout.

The sneakers look to carry on the tradition of Irving's popular sneaker line, drawing on inspiration from his previous models. For instance, there are shades of the Kyrie 4 in the portion of the shoe where the Nike swoosh sits. There's also a midfoot strap akin to the Kyrie 2, while the midsole looks to feature Zoom turbo in the forefoot, which was first used on the Kyrie 5.

Additionally, many fans have pointed out that the Kyrie 6 is sporting some serious Nike Air Yeezy vibes as well. Check out the latest images below, and let us know your thoughts on Irving's next Nike sneaker.

