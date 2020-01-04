Kyrie Irving has been one of Nike's favorite signature athletes as his basketball shoes always seem to be a huge hit amongst consumers. This season, Irving debuted the Nike Kyrie 6 which is already getting universal praise for its aesthetic. There have been some pretty dope colorways of the shoe thus far, although as we head into 2020, Nike has plans for even more.

Just last week, we reported on a "Chinese New Year" version of the Nike Kyrie 6. Now, it seems as though the signature shoe will be getting yet another CNY offering that can be expected to drop as soon as January, according to Sole Collector. As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a yellow and black upper while blue highlights make their way onto the toe strap and back heel. The black part of the upper features a floral pattern which is consistent with some of the other ones we've seen in prior CNY packs.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

