Kyrie Irving is one of the most entertaining players in the entire NBA thanks to his nifty handles and ability to get buckets at the most crucial moments of the game. Considering he's one of the best point guards in the NBA, it shouldn't be surprising that he has his very own signature shoe. This past season, Nike unveiled the Kyrie 6 to the world and so far, the reviews have been quite good. The look of the sneaker is reminiscent of the Air Yeezy 2 while the colorways have been both colorful and unique.

The latest colorway to be revealed is nicknamed "Oreo" although it can also be considered a Nets-inspired offering. The upper is mostly white while the midsole, Nike swoosh, Kyrie logo, and back heel, are all black. It's a sleek look that will match almost any basketball uniform you have in your closet.

According to Sneaker News, these are set to release on March 16th for $130 USD. If you need something versatile for the court, these are a perfect option. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike