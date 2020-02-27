If you're a basketball player who keeps up with the sneaker world, then you are well aware of Kyrie Irving's signature line with Nike. This past year, the brand released the Nike Kyrie 6 to rave reviews. Over the past few months, there has been a plethora of dope Kyrie 6 colorways and as 2020 presses on, Nike is prepared to drop even more offerings. Recently, yet another model hit the internet and according to Sneaker News, this one is for the kids only.

Don't let the white upper and translucent blue strap fool you. This is a colorful offering thanks to the kaleidoscope pattern that is found on the cuff, lining, and outsole of the sneaker. The Kyrie Irving logo is implemented into the kaleidoscope branding which helps add an interesting yet classy layer of branding to the shoe. If your kid is in the market for some new basketball shoes, these would certainly prove to be a solid cop.

These are set to drop on Saturday, March 14th so be on the lookout at your local sneaker retailers. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not it's worth copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike