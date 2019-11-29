Kyrie Irving has one of the most popular signature sneaker lines in all of basketball and this year, Nike has debuted the Kyrie 6 which draws some inspiration from Kanye's Air Yeezy. The shoe is pretty incredible and has some real Illuminati vibes especially when you consider the eye that is placed on the side, the back, and even the toe strap.

The latest colorway of the Nike Kyrie 6 to be unveiled is called "enlightenment" which certainly fits Irving's aesthetic these days. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is mostly purple thanks to a multi-material upper. From there, red, blue and yellow highlights are placed throughout the sneaker. Perhaps the most interesting part of the shoe is the back heel which is all red with an eye watching your every move. Simply put, this particular colorway describes Kyrie to a T and if you're looking for some colorful sneakers to wear on the court, these are a great option.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Saturday, December 7th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if you plan on copping.

