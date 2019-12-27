Kyrie Irving's latest signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 6 has been a big hit amongst sneakerheads so far. The silhouette draws inspiration from various Nike shoes including the Nike Air Yeezy 2. To celebrate the release of this new model, Nike has been showing off a plethora of new colorways and as we head into 2020, we can be sure to see even more offerings. With Chinese New Year quickly approaching, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Kyrie 6 will also be getting its own CNY model.

As you can see from the official images below, the sneaker has a black base although it is completely covered in vibrant colors. For instance, the Illuminati-inspired back heel is blue while the midsole is purple and the laces are yellow. The strap that goes across the upper contains multiple colors packaged in a nice pattern. Finally, the gold Nike swoosh is surrounded by an embroidery that will immediately make you think of tigers.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker although according to Sole Collector, it should be here around Chinese New Year which takes place on Saturday, January 25th of 2020.

Image via Nike

