Kyrie Irving's signature sneakers have always been extremely popular over the years and his sixth silhouette is no exception. While we haven't been able to see him wear it very much, there is no denying that there have been some phenomenal colorways to be released to the general public. Unfortunately, Irving probably won't see the court when the NBA returns in Orlando later this month, although this isn't going to stop him from dropping new colorways of his show.

In fact, the latest Kyrie 6 colorway on the horizon is designed by his sister, Asia. This model is named after her as well, as her name can be found on the foot strap. As for the colorway itself, it is made up of lavender camo which has some white dispersed through it, as well. Overall, it's one of the most interesting colorways of the Kyrie 6 thus far, and will surely be a big hit amongst sneakerheads and Irving fans.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these on Wednesday, July 15th of 2020 for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying them.

Image via Nike

