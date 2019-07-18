Nike and Kyrie Irving are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit Nickelodeon tv series SpongeBob SquarePants with the release of several special edition sneakers.

Kyrie recently unveiled five different colorways as part of the collection, which includes Kyrie 5s inspired by SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Squidward, as well as Nike Kyrie Low 2s in honor of Sandy and Mr. Krabs. Nike has today announced that the SpongeBob and Patrick Kyrie 5s will be releasing via SNKRS on August 10. Each colorway will retail for $130.

Naturally, the SpongeBob Kyrie 5 features a yellow sponge inspired upper complete with hits of white and red, referencing the beloved character's shirt and tie. A gum outsole sits beneath the build, just like his patented shorts.

Meanwhile, the "Patrick Star" Kyrie 5 is highlighted by it's pink construction, yellow midsole and "Patrick Star" detailing behind the tongue. Both colorways come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

Take a look at the official images below, and mark your calendars for August 10.

