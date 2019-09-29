Nike has once again teamed up with New Jersey-based shop Sneaker Room for a special edition, Mom-themed Kyrie collab, following up on the Nike Kyrie 3 project they dropped in 2017.

Suraj Kaufman, the owner of Sneaker Room, and Kyrie Irving have both lost their mothers to breast cancer, and the upcoming "I Love You Mom" Nike Kyrie 5 is a heartfelt tribute to both women.

Nike Kyrie 5 x Sneaker Room "I Love You Mom"/Nike

As seen in the official images provided by Nike, the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 5 "I Love You Mom" comes equipped with a white upper decorated with red and gold hearts throughout. The special edition sneakers are also highlighted by a black polka dot inner lining as well as heart and rose logos on the heel. Kyrie's "KI" logo on the tongue has been swapped out in favor of a similarly styled emblem that reads "MOM," and specially designed insoles complete the tribute.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is expected that the limited edition Kyrie 5s will launch during Breast Cancer Month in October. Continue scrolling for the official images and stay tuned for more details.

