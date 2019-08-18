Kyrie Irving's tennis sneakers designed for Nick Kyrgios, aka the Nike Air Zoom Vapor x Kyrie 5, will be returning to retailers later this month just in time for the U.S Open.

The third iteration of Irving's hybrid silhouette features a predominately black build, highlighted by green Nike swooshes and hits of purple on the inner lining, tongue logo, outsole and detailing around the venus fly trap-like shroud.

According to Nike, the sneakers also utilize graffiti-inspired details on the Swoosh and torn-poster graphics on the toe bumper as a nod to both New York City and its basketball culture. Additional details include a tennis court x Kyrie logo on the tongue, with "NYC" detailing appearing on the toe.

The Nike Air Zoom Vapor x Kyrie 5 "NYC" will be available via Nike.com on August 24, just a few days before Kyrgios takes the court in Flushing Meadows for the U.S Open, running from August 26-September 8.

Check out the official images below.

Nike Air Zoom Vapor x Kyrie 5 NYC/Nike

