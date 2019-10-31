Sue Bird is one of the greatest WNBA players ever and she just so happens to be a favorite of Kyrie Irving. Irving and Bird have developed quite a friendly relationship over the years and the Brooklyn Nets point guard is always gifting her some of his shoes. While speaking to Nike about Bird, he said that he wanted to "keep Sue fresh" which led to the inspiration for the colorway which can be found below. Originally, the Nike Kyrie 5 "Keep Sue Fresh" was supposed to be a PE but now, it's being turned into a retail model available in grade school sizes.

The shoe has a white base but is covered in graffiti on the upper. This writing is green, red, yellow, and black which creates a nice contrast all the way throughout. Many of those same colors are present on the outsole, while the midsole is dressed in light blue, making for a nice colorful sneaker.

According to Sole Collector, these will be available as of Saturday, November 2nd for $140 USD on the infamous SNKRS App.

Image via Nike

