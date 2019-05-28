mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nike Kyrie 5 "Friends" Surfaces In Unreleased Sample Colorway

Another "Friends" Kyrie 5 surfaces.

It looks like Nike created multiple "Friends" colorways of Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 5, in celebration of the beloved '90s sitcom.

In honor of the hit tv show, Nike and Kyrie Irving recently released a black "Friends" version of the Kyrie 5, featuring the show's hand written logo underneath a white Swoosh on the lateral side of the sneaker. As it turns out, there's also a similarly styled red colorway that comes equipped with the same "KYRIE" detailing spelled out in the familiar FRIENDS font.

As of now it does not appear that Nike has plans to release the red "Friends" Kyrie 5 sample - but we'll keep you posted if anything changes. Check out the pics in the IG post embedded below.

