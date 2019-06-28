Kyrie Irving is currently in the midst of figuring out where he is going to play basketball next season. There are quite a few teams trying to secure the point guard for next season, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the meantime though, Kyrie has some shoes to sell, particularly the Nike Kyrie 5 which was his signature shoe for the 2018-2019 season. Nike isn't done releasing new colorways and on Monday, yet another clean model will be coming out.

There is no official name to this colorway although some may refer to it as "Black Rainbow" for obvious reasons. The shoe has an all-black upper which makes it look quite stealthy, except the big difference is that the outsole has some of the colors of the rainbow. Green, red, orange, and yellow can all be seen sneaking their way out from the bottom of the shoe to the midsole which creates a nice contrast.

This pair will officially drop on Monday, July 1st for $130 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff