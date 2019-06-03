Kyrie Irving's future with the Boston Celtics is currently up in the air but that hasn't stopped Nike from teasing new colorways of the popular Nike Kyrie 5. It's one of the best Nike basketball shoes on the market right now and sneakerheads have been feasting from it thanks to a plethora of stylish new colorways. The latest model that is being shown off by the Beaverton brand, is reminiscent of the shoe Kyrie wore during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship.

The upper features black knit while gold highlights make their way to the Nike swoosh, Kyrie Irving logo on the tongue, and the even the midsole. The back heel of the shoe features the Illuminati symbol that Kyrie has been kind of obsessed with recently, all while hints of white appear on the midsole as well.

If you're looking to cop these and want to add them to your collection, you will be able to do so as of Sunday, June 16th for the price of $130 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

