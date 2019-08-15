The Nike Kyrie 5 "Bandulu," which originally debuted last month will be re-releasing via Foot Locker tomorrow, August 16 for the retail price of $130.

The collaborative kicks, created in partnership with the Boston-based clothing brand, feature a cream mesh upper equipped with a messy paint splatter throughout. Additional details include white and lavender Nike swooshes, a red midsole, gum outsole, hits of green about the ankle liner and tongue with co-branded tongue and heel tabs. In other words, there's a whole lot going on with this sneaker.

Sure to be one of the last Nike Kyrie 5 drops before the debut of the highly anticipated Nike Kyrie 6, you can cop a pair tomorrow via Foot Locker's House of Hoops locations as well as their online web store. The kicks will also be available in kid's sizes, priced at $110.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Nike Kyrie 5 Bandulu/Nike

