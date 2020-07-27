Kyrie Irving hasn't been able to play a lot of basketball this season as injuries have taken him out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup. Not to mention, the Coronavirus essentially put a stop to the season for four whole months, which took away from Irving's ability to watch his team play while also getting some rehab in. Despite all of the setbacks, his signature line with Nike has continued to go on as if nothing's happened. The Nike Kyrie 6 came out a few months ago and even more silhouettes are on the way, including the Nike Kyrie 3 Low.

The official images of the "Eclipse" colorway and as you can see, the shoe will have a white upper with a black squiggly line Nike swoosh. There will also be some yellow details on the back heel to add some contrast. Perhaps the most impressive detail here is the glow in the dark outsole. It possesses a creamy tan tint to it, although when it's pitch black, the shoe lights up into a cool green.

For now, an official release date has not yet been determined although you can expect it to drop sometime in August. Be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike