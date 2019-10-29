Kobe Bryant has an impressive library of sneakers when it comes to his contract with Nike. If you remember his tenure with Adidas, he had arguably some of the weirdest basketball shoes ever made and eventually, he became a sneaker free agent. Since then, his relationship with Nike has been quite fruitful and has led to some pretty great-looking shoes. The newest model that Nike has been pushing is the Kobe AD NXT FastFit which has similar technology to the Air Jordan 33.

There have been quite a few colorways of the Nike Kobe AD NXT FF so far and Nike is unveiling yet another with this wild offering which can be found below. The entire upper is covered in print that features blue, white, and black tones. Light shadow blue is placed on the straps around the ankle, as well as the midsole. From there, some hints of red are also found, especially on the FastFit lacing unit.

According to Sneaker News, these are slated to drop on Friday, November 1st for $200 USD. If you're looking for some wild shoes to step on the court with, these are a great option.

Image via Nike

