Last year, it was revealed that Nike and Kobe Bryant's estate would not continue their working relationship. Vanessa Bryant didn't appreciate how Nike was doing business and it essentially put an end to the production of all Kobe Bryant sneakers. Recently, however, the two have been able to negotiate a deal, and now, fans can expect Kobe sneakers to make their way back to the market.

The first model to receive a release will be the Nike Kobe 6 Protro found below. This shoe is called "Mambacita Sweet 16" and it will pay homage to Gianna Bryant. This sneaker is mostly black and white, with Gigi's number 2 on the sides. The back heel of the shoe also has Kobe and Gigi's names which helps make this sneaker truly memorable. Overall, it is a solid Kobe 6 colorway that has a special meaning behind it.

At this moment, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Nike Kobe 6, in the comments section down below. We're sure there are a ton of fans looking to cop these.

Image via Nike

