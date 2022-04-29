Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi are beloved by basketball fans. Their tragic passing in 2020 came as a complete shock to the world, and since that time, they have received numerous tributes in their honor. Nike has been among those to honor their legacy, especially through sneakers. Now, Nike and the Bryant estate are working together again, and it has led to a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

The offering is called "Mambacita Sweet 16," and it features a black and white upper with snakeskin textures. This shoe has numerous references to Kobe and Gigi, especially on the back heel. Gigi's number is also featured on the sides, which brings the look of the sneaker all together.

This sneaker will be dropping on Sunday, May 1st which just so happens to be Gigi's birthday. She would have been turning 16, and this sneaker will be released in homage to her. As for the release, Nike is giving exclusive access by “prioritizing members who have put the Mamba Mentality to work on the court and fans who have followed Kobe and Gigi’s journey from the beginning." Needless to say, you need to have bought Kobe sneakers in the past to have a shot at these. As for the proceeds, they will all be going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Image via Nike

