Kobe Bryant's legacy expands well beyond the world of basketball. Throughout his career, he was known for his sneaker deals with both Adidas and Nike, although it's clear that the Nike models made the biggest impact on the lives of sneakerheads. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, Bryant hit his peak when it comes to sneakers and the Nike Kobe 6 is a great example of this, the shoe had some incredible colorways and in 2021, Nike is celebrating the sneaker's legacy with a plethora of Protro releases.

In just a few weeks, the "Grinch" model will be re-released and next year, his infamous "All-Star" colorway will also be hitting the market. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a first look at this model that certainly stays true to the original. As you can see in the post below, the sneaker has a scaley red upper with a white Nike swoosh on the sides. From there, there is a black heel cup which helps bring the entire colorway together.

As for the official release date, nothing has been determined, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know whether or not you plan on copping this shoe.