For months now, Nike has been teasing two Bruce Lee colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Following Bryant's sudden passing in January, the sneaker brand stopped selling pairs of Kobe shoes as they felt like some resellers were taking advantage of Kobe fans. Now, months have passed and Nike has begun dropping Kobe sneakers, once again. Considering it is the Kobe 5's tenth anniversary, it only makes sense that Nike would release new offerings of the shoe, especially ones based on old concepts.

Back in 2010, the Kobe 5 got a Bruce Lee model and now, two new ones have been officially revealed by the brand. The first is called "Bruce Lee" while the other has been dubbed "Alternate Bruce Lee." The regular model features an orange and black upper with red scratch marks from "Enter The Dragon." From there, the Alternate Bruce Lee" model has the same red scratch marks, except the upper is white and black instead of orange. Both of these colorways have been highly-anticipated and they are destined to be big hits upon release.

Each colorway will be released separately on November 27th, which just so happens to be Bruce Lee's birthday. Let us know which colorway is your favorite, in the comments below.

Image via Nike (Bruce Lee)

Image via Nike (Alternate Bruce Lee)

Image via Nike (Alternate Bruce Lee)