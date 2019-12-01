Kobe Bryant was one of the biggest sneaker free agents of all-time back in the early 2000s and after a full year of trying out different brands, Bryant landed with none other than Nike. Over the past two decades, Kobe has come through with some spectacular silhouettes, including the Nike Kobe 5 Protro which is starting to get the retro treatment.

For those who remember it, the "Chaos" colorway was quite interesting as it was dropped back in 2010 and featured colors that paid homage to the Joker. The shoe has a white base while purple, green, and red makes its way all the way throughout. When all of these elements come together, it creates an interesting colorway that immediately reminds you of the sinister Batman villain.

According to Sole Collector, you can expect these to drop on Thursday, December 26th for an undisclosed price. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest retro and whether or not you would ever cop. If you're a Kobe fan, these have to be on your radar as we head into the final stages of the year.

Image via Nike

