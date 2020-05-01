Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us but there is no denying his influence on basketball and the world of sneakers. One of his most infamous Nike silhouettes is the Nike Kobe 5 and in 2020, the Beaverton brand has plans to drop some fresh colorways of the classic shoe. We have seen some teasers for a few already although now, thanks to the Instagram account street8oy, we have a fresh look at a "Bruce Lee" model which can be seen in the post below.

As you can see, the shoe mostly has a white upper while black patent leather hits are placed on the toe box and the side panels. Meanwhile, the Nike swoosh is white but with a red outline. We also get some yellow near the back heel, as well as red scratch marks closer to the toe box. Overall, it's a colorway that should be familiar to Kobe and Nike basketball fans.

A release date for these has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of this new colorway.