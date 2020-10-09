Over the past couple of months, Nike has been releasing new colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro as a way to honor and pay homage to the great Kobe Bryant. Many of these color schemes have had cool stories behind them, including the "Bruce Lee" offering which has been teased quite a bit over the past months.

In the official images below, you can see that the upper is comprised of orange and black material, while a red scratch mark is present near the toe box, much like the Nike Kyrie 6 "Bruce Lee" offerings. The Nike Kobe 5 is a classic sneaker from the Lakers legend and this color scheme seems to work quite perfectly with the silhouette. For those looking to add to their collections, this will most certainly be a great option.

According to reports surfacing via the Instagram account street8oy, this shoe is destined for a November 27th release. Of course, this is not a guaranteed drop date so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

