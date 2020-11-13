Over the course of the last few months, Nike has been coming out with an abundance of Nike Kobe 5 Protro colorways and it seems like fans have appreciated the increase in Kobe memorabilia. Since his passing, fans have been trying to honor him in their own unique ways and sneakers have proven to be an effective method in doing so. One of the colorways that fans have been waiting for is the "Bruce Lee" model which has been teased in an orange and black color scheme.

In the official images below, you can see the full sneaker in all of its glory as it contains an orange base with some nice black overlays. The Nike swoosh is black as well with a silver outline. Silver is also found on the Kobe Bryant Mamba logo which is on the tongue. From there, red scratch marks are placed on the black overlays near the toe box which helps to bring the Bruce Lee motif all the way together.

As far as a release date is concerned, these were originally going to drop on Friday, November 27th but now, they will be releasing a few days earlier on Tuesday, November 24th. Let us know whether or not you plan on getting yourself a pair, in the comments below.