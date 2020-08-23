Kobe Bryant is one of the biggest legends to ever step on a basketball court. During his long career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant was able to win five championships and is now in the top-five list for most point all-time. Needless to say, Bryant's legacy is going to live on forever and his fans will always remember the incredible accomplishments he set out for himself. Aside from the court, Bryant was also a massive success in the sneaker world thanks to his signature line with Nike. The Nike Kobe 5 was one of his most popular sneakers and in 2020, Nike has been releasing plenty of dope retros.

The latest Nike Kobe 5 Protro to be shown off is this gorgeous purple and gold "5 Rings" offering which, you guessed it, is a nod to all of the titles he won with the Lakers. The shoe has a mostly purple upper while the gold details on the toe box reveal some inscribed words that reference his championships. Overall, it's a gorgeous sneaker that Kobe fans will surely be excited to get their hands on.

So far, a release date has yet to be announced so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.