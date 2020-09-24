Kobe Bryant left behind a massive legacy in the NBA that will live on forever. His accomplishments speak for themselves and there is no denying that he is one of the most influential basketball players of all-time. When it comes to the sneaker world, he was just as influential thanks to his numerous signature sneaker models that stand the test of time. One of those silhouettes is the Nike Kobe 5 which has been receiving Protro releases all throughout 2020.

Now, we are set to get the "5 Rings" model, which as the name suggests, is an homage to his five championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers. This sneaker has a clear Lakers influence as the upper is mostly a bluish shade of purple, while the graphics that are placed throughout the upper are dressed in some gradient yellow. Overall, this creates a pretty interesting aesthetic that will certainly intrigue all of the Lakers fans out there.

For now, a North American release has yet to be determined although these will be dropping on September 30th across the pond. Stay tuned for any updates regarding these, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

