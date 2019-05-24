The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Del Sol," mimicking the beloved colorway that dropped back in 2009, is returning to retailers today, May 24, starting at 10am ET.

The sneakers, priced at $175, will be available at major retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Eastbay and Foot Locker, as well as many other Nike Basketball accounts. Check out some early purchase links below.

Styled just like the '09 rendition, the "Del Sol" Kobe 4 Protro is built on a white and black colorway accompanied by "del sol' accents on the laces, ankle collar and around the Nike swoosh. The sneakers will reportedly drop on May 24 for the retail price of $175, though it remains to be seen how many stores will have the kicks in stock.

In addition the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Del Sol," Nike has also collaborated with Undefeated for a colorful assortment of Kobe 4s that will reportedly drop in August. Click here for more info on the UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection and continue scrolling for additional images of the Del Sol colorway.

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro "Del Sol"/Nike

