Valentine's Day already passed just a few weeks ago, however, Nike did not get the message on that. As it stands, new V-Day-themed colorways are still making their way to the market, including this Nike KD 14 which can be found down below.

As you can see in the official images, this sneaker is quite unique, although there is no doubt that this model is meant to represent the Holiday of love. The upper is covered in a gorgeous purple texture, all while a lighter purple is then placed around the tongue, and even the strap on top. There are elements of red on the Nike swoosh, as well as on the KD logo that appears on the tongue. With that being said, the V-Day vibes are very strong here.

For now, there is no release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding these. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Nike KD 14, in the comments section down below. We're sure the shoe will elicit some polarization, to say the least.

Image via Nike

