Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are proving to be incredible teammates and with the playoffs starting this weekend, there is no doubt that Kyrie and KD are about to give us some massive highlights. They are expected to go out and win the NBA title, and if they do, it will be a massive accomplishment for both players. As for their respective sneaker lines, it feels like the two have been doing crossovers. For instance, Kyrie put the infamous KD "Weatherman" style on his Kyrie 7, and now, KD is taking the OG Kyrie "Dream" color scheme and putting it on his KD 14.

In the images below, you can see what this Nike KD 14 "Dream" color scheme is about to look like. While the shoe has a black base and red tongue strap, the most impressive feature is the geometric pattern underneath which is packed with color. There is a lot going on here although the way the colors are merged together keeps the look clean and pristine.

Unfortunately, there is no release date attached to these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to share all of the latest details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike