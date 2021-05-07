Kevin Durant is a top-tier player in the NBA and when you are as good as KD, you typically get your very own signature shoe. In fact, Durant has had his very own shoe since he started out in the league and this year, he recently got hooked up with his 14th model, the Nike KD 14. Some dope colorways have been shown off thus far and this week, we got to see another one hit the internet.

This new model is called "Deep Royal" and it is easily the most colorful model of the KD 14 to date. The entire upper has this psychedelic vibe to it and the colors merge together in a really chaotic way that makes the shoe so unique. With outdoor parks courts in full swing right now, these are definitely going to help make a statement and if you need some new shoes to ball in, you have to consider these.

For now, there is no release date attached to these so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this new colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

