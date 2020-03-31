Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and while he might not get to play this season, there is no denying he will be a huge help to that team once he is back on the court. Durant barely got to play in the Nike KD 12 although that didn't stop Nike from releasing a plethora of new colorways throughout 2019 and the early portions of 2020. Now, the NBA is on pause and sneaker brands are trying to tide the fans over with some teasers. Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen what the Nike KD 13 will look like and as you would imagine, new colorways are being shown off.

The latest offering to get a teaser comes courtesy of the Instagram account, @kix.r_us. This colorway is meant to be an homage to the Brooklyn Nets although with a bit of a twist. As you can see, the midsole of the shoe is filled with colorful camo while the upper is white and black.

A release date has yet to be set for this model so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to give you the latest information. In the meantime, let us know if you plan on rocking these out on the court.