Kevin Durant hasn't played a single basketball game since June of 2019 although that hasn't stopped him and Nike from dropping new colorways of his signature shoes. Just last year, Durant was showing off his Nike KD 12. Now, the KD 13 is available on store shelves and Nike is looking to cash in with numerous new colorways. While these colorways have been fairly interesting, there is nothing better than creating your own colorway.

Well, today, Nike made the KD 13 available via the Nike By You program which allows sneakerheads to design their own offering, within certain limits. If you head over to Nike.com right now, you will be able to check out some of the colorful options that are available for all of you ballplayers out there. Unfortunately, you probably won't be able to wear these at the court just yet but there is no harm in playing around with the settings and purchasing something in preparation for what is hopefully a fun summer.

If you're curious, you can check out some of the preset models, below. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on customizing your own pair.

Image via Nike

