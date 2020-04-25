Kevin Durant has been a part of the Brooklyn Nets for almost a full season now and while he hasn't actually played any minutes, there is no denying that he has left his mark on the city. Thanks to his signature shoes, KD has been trying to show appreciation for Brooklyn and his latest Nike KD 13 does just that.

As you can see, the shoe has a grey, white, and black upper that looks a lot like the team's Bed-Stuy jerseys. The colorway is called "Home Team" which adds a further sense that this is, indeed, a colorway fit for a Brooklyn Nets fan. From there, we have a colorful camo dyed midsole that is inspired by none other than the Notorious B.I.G. This offering is absolutely perfect for all of you Nets fans out there so if you're in need of some new basketball shoes, look no further than these kicks right here. You can expect them to drop on Friday, May 1st for $160 USD.

Be sure to stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers, as we will always bring you the latest updates.

Image via Nike

