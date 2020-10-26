A few days ago, Kyrie Irving helped the Brooklyn Nets show off their throwback uniforms which are finally coming back. For those who don't know, these jerseys have a tie-dye aesthetic, using university blue and university red as a base. Overall, they are some of the nicest jerseys you can imagine, and many players are excited to finally put these on for next season. Numerous teams have been resorting to throwback uniforms and this latest effort by the Nets is furthering the trend.

Now, it appears as though Kevin Durant is about to get in on the fun, as images recently surfaced of a new Nike KD 13 that will bear resemblance to the aforementioned jerseys. In the tweet below from US11, you can see that the sneaker has a gorgeous university blue upper, all while the Nike swoosh, outsole, and number 7 on the tongue are dressed in red.

The white and red split laces give this shoe an undeniable retro feel, and we're sure these will be selling like hotcakes amongst fans of the Brooklyn-based team.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates as HNHH will continue to bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world.