Over the last few weeks, NBA 2K20 and Nike have been celebrating the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs in style by rewarding gamers with some limited real-life sneakers. Yes, that's right, gamers who win matches in the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs are being given access codes on the Nike SNKRS App, where they can purchase limited "Gamer Exclusive" shoes. So far, we have seen an interesting pair of the Nike LeBron 17s and a colorful model of the Nike PG 4. Now, the Nike KD 13 is about to become a reward, in the form of the "Funk" colorway.

This model has a vibrant floral pattern all across the upper that makes it the perfect subject for an elusive prize. As of May 4th, anyone who wins a match in the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs will be given the chance to cop these. Of course, you don't have to if shoes aren't your thing, however, perhaps the element of scarcity will push you towards copping these. Quantities will be limited which means not every winner will get to cop these. Our advice: hop on NBA 2K20 as soon as you can on May 4th.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on trying to win these.

Image via Nike

