Due to the Coronavirus, Nike's signature Elite Youth Basketball League will be delayed until later into the year. Of course, this is a devastating blow to kids everywhere who look forward to playing in the league. It's an opportunity for many young ballplayers to showcase their talents and without the league, they will have to sit at home and risk a decrease sharpening of their skills. Typically, the league is accompanied by some dope signature sneaker colorways, particularly from Kevin Durant.

Despite the season's delay, the Nike KD 13 will be getting an "EYBL" colorway that is supposed to be distributed amongst the league's participants. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a white and gold upper that will certainly leave you excited. It's a clean yet colorful offering that should be considered amongst the best Nike KD 13 models thus far.

If you're planning on copping these, they will officially be released on Thursday, July 30th for an undisclosed price. Stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think of these in the comments below.

Image via Nike

