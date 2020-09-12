Kevin Durant hasn't been able to play any basketball in quite some time due to a lingering Achilles injury that has taken a while to heal. Luckily for the Brooklyn Nets, Durant will be rejoining the team next season and he is certainly ready to make a splash. Despite his lack of play, Durant has still been dropping new colorways of the all-new Nike KD 13 which debuted earlier in the season. There have been quite a few offerings thus far, and now, we are getting the "Easy Money Sniper" colorway which features a plethora of interesting graphics.

This colorway was originally called "Peace, Love, and Basketball," but now, it has been renamed to fit KD's signature nickname. As you can see, the shoe is filled with flowery graphics that represent a plethora of colors. The shoe certainly fits the whole hippy flower power vibe and if you need something unique to wear out on the court, these certainly fit that bill.

Fans looking to pick up a pair for themselves will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 24th for $160 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

