Kevin Durant hasn't played an NBA game in quite a while now but he is still going strong with his signature sneaker line with Nike. Over the past few weeks, Nike has done a lot of teasing for the Nike KD 13 and yesterday, they revealed a whole slew of colorways. One of the models they showed off was appropriately called "chill" and now, the official images are finally here.

As you can see from the photos below, this sneaker is mostly made of light green material on the upper with some yellow thrown in. There is a pale pink Nike swoosh on the side which is a shade that makes its way onto the midsole, as well. From there, yellow material wraps from the side to the back heel. The medial side features a green Nike swoosh and even some purple to add a nice bit of contrast.

These are set to release on Friday, April 24th for $160 USD so if you're looking to cop these, make sure you keep your eyes peeled on the Nike SNKRS App. In the meantime, let us know whether or not you plan on copping them.

Image via Nike

