Kevin Durant might be injured but it hasn't stopped the Golden State Warriors from thriving and making it to the NBA Finals this season. Their NBA Finals series against the Toronto Raptors is tied 1-1 and with Durant injured, we've been robbed of some colorful Nike KD 12 PE's. Regardless, Nike is making sure all the Durant fans out there stay fed as they teased a brand new colorway of the KD 12 that will surely appeal to those who are looking for a more muted colorway that would keep them lowkey on the court.

The entire upper of the shoe is in an appropriately titled "wolf grey" quad axial flywire. It makes for a pretty interesting aesthetic and is complemented by a white midsole and icy blue outsole. The KD logo is found on the medial side of the shoe, as well as the tongue, all while a black Nike swoosh dresses the outside.

If you want to cop these, you will be able to on Saturday, June 8th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News