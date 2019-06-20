Kevin Durant might be injured with a ruptured Achilles but that hasn't stopped Nike from bringing out brand new colorways of the Nike KD 12. The signature shoe was revealed this past year and has seen quite a few colorways come out, although the sneaker hasn't been able to reach its full potential yet. This could be due to the fact that Durant wasn't able to show off enough PE's of the shoe throughout the postseason, and he certainly won't be able to next year either.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League is starting up soon which means it will be getting its own colorway on the KD 12. Thanks to some new images from Flight Club, we now know what the shoe will look like. It's a colorful pastel design with flowers all throughout the bottom half of the shoe. The EYBL logo can be found on the back heel of the shoe, which adds to the theme of the sneaker.

There is no official release date but according to Sole Collector, it could be coming out as soon as August.

Image via Flight Club

