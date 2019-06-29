Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA and while he is going to miss all of next season with a ruptured Achilles, it hasn't stopped him from releasing his latest signature shoe with Nike. The Nike KD 12 has been getting rave reviews for being one of the best performance basketball shoes on the market and continues to be updated with brand new colorways.

As the Summer marches on, Nike will be gearing up for its Elite Youth Basketball League which is usually blessed with some special colorways of already established silhouettes. The Nike KD 12 is no different and will be getting its own "EYBL" colorway which can be found below. The model is quite colorful and features flowery patterns throughout the back heel. The official colorway is being listed as "Teal Tint/Red Orbit-Photo Blue" and will certainly be an eye-catching shoe out on the court this Summer.

If you're looking to get your hands on these, they will be dropping on July 19th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike