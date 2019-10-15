Kevin Durant wont be playing any basketball this season but that won't be stopping Nike from dropping new colorways of his latest signature basketball shoe, the KD 12. So far, Nike has released a plethora of KD 12 colorways and all of them have been fairly successful as ballplayers are always looking for some new kicks to mess around in. There has been a pretty dope variety of models as both colorful and more neutral options have hit the market.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this vibrant monochrome offering which is being dubbed "Blue Gaze." This sneaker certainly lives up to its name as it is covered in an icy light blue tone that hits pretty hard. It's a gorgeous looking shoe and if you want to stand out on the court this season, these are definitely the way to go, especially if your prefer KDs.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Friday, November 1st for $150 USD so don't sleep if you plan on copping. Let us know in the comments what you think of this latest colorway.

Image via JD Sports

