Every single year, Kevin Durant comes through with a sneaker that is dedicated to his late Aunt Pearl who passed away from cancer. The "Aunt Pearl" series is typically placed on his new silhouettes and is blessed with a plethora of pink tones. With this latest "Aunt Pearl" colorway of the Nike KD 12, the same thing aesthetic applies and it plays out beautifully into one of the best "Aunt Pearl" models so far.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has multiple shades of pink as well as a wing strap across the top. The tongue says "Aunt Pearl" while the insole has all of the graphics related to its namesake that you would imagine. Overall, it's a stunning shoe that is deeply personal, all while highlighting a very good cause.

According to Sole Collector, this shoe will be dropping on Thursday, December 26th for $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping for yourself. This is a pretty phenomenal shoe and if you like to collect basketball shoes, these are a must-cop.

