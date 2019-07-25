Nike has always been at the forefront of sneaker designs and technology so it's no surprise that they are constantly working on new things in order to bring more options to the public. Today, Nike unveiled its latest technology which is being called "Joyride." Essentially, the midsole is filled with TPE Beads that form to your foot which makes your shoe fit as it becomes more personalized towards the shape of your foot. The first shoe that was revealed to contain this technology was the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit and later, the lifestyle Nike Joyride NSW Setter.

Yet another Joyride lifestyle shoe has been revealed except this time around, it will be for women only. The shoe is called the Nike Joyride NSW Optik and has a fairly interesting aesthetic. The upper has various black panels and no laces, which makes for an interesting, yet sleek look. There is a gradient blue and pink tag on the upper which matches the beads inside of the midsole. The midsole is icy blue and translucent which makes for a cool look.

If you're looking to cop these, they will drop on Thursday, August 15th, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

