Nike produced a couple of different patriotic sneakers ahead of the 4th of July holiday on Thursday, including the "USA" Nike Air Foamposite One and the "Fourth of July" Nike Air Max 1. The former released without a hitch, while the latter has created a huge mess.

According to reports, Colin Kaepernick actually reached out to Nike about the Independence Day inspired Air Max 1s, due to concerns over the Colonial-Era Betsy Ross flag embroidered on the heel of the sneakers.

As a result of those concerns, Nike scrapped the release, which led to some others, including Arizona governor Doug Ducey, blasting Nike for bowing "to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism."

Amid the controversy, Nike has today released a statement regarding the now controversial sneaker. That statement reads:

"We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday." "Nike is a company proud of it's American heritage and our continuing engagement supporting thousands of American athletes including the US Olympic Team and US Soccer teams. We already employ 35,000 people in the U.S. and remain committed to creating jobs in the U.S., including a significant investment in an additional manufacturing center which will create 500 new jobs."

As noted, AZ governor Doug Ducey was furious with Nike's decision to pull the Air Max 1s, and has ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for Nike to build that manufacturing center in Goodyear, Arizona.

While the kicks won't be releasing, several pairs are already floating at spots like StockX with prices skyrocketing into the thousands of dollars.